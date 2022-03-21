UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2022

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The authorities of the city of southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Monday allowed the reopening of public transport and enterprises following a lockdown prompted by a surge in coronavirus cases, China Central Television reported.

Over the past day, a total of 44 COVID-19 infections, including 11 asymptomatic cases, have been recorded in the city with a population of over 17 million people. A total of 1,305 cases have been identified in China's major southern hub since the beginning in the pandemic

Since March 14, all residents of the city have passed three rounds of mandatory mass PCR testing for the coronavirus, the broadcaster said. According to the authorities, the epidemiological situation in the city is still difficult but under control.

Administrative facilities, manufacturing enterprises and non-manufacturing institution have returned to usual work, public transport, including metro, has been fully reopened, the report read.

However, strict health rules remain in effect, including the requirement to wear masks, social distancing, as well as a negative PCR test of 48 hours to attend public places. In addition, educational facilities have not been permitted to return from operating remotely, while catering facilities are allowed to work provided the flow of visitors is halved.

COVID-19 outbreaks have recently been recorded throughout China, with large areas in its cities being subject to lockdowns. Over the past day, the government has identified 1,947 local coronavirus infections, 80 imported cases, bringing the active total to 132,226. The death toll stands at 4,638.

