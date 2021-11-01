Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, and added a medium-risk area on Monday

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, and added a medium-risk area on Monday.

The risk area is the village of Hezhuang under Shenze County, according to the city's anti-epidemic headquarters.

Zhang Fengzhen, deputy city mayor, said a total of 7,919 people had been placed under quarantine as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Countywide COVID-19 testing has been carried out in Shenze, resulting in five confirmed cases. The second round of testing is underway.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Shijiazhuang had 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.