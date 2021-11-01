UrduPoint.com

China's Shijiazhuang Reports Six COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:14 PM

China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, and added a medium-risk area on Monday

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported six new local COVID-19 cases from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, and added a medium-risk area on Monday.

The risk area is the village of Hezhuang under Shenze County, according to the city's anti-epidemic headquarters.

Zhang Fengzhen, deputy city mayor, said a total of 7,919 people had been placed under quarantine as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Countywide COVID-19 testing has been carried out in Shenze, resulting in five confirmed cases. The second round of testing is underway.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Shijiazhuang had 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

China Fengzhen Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

1 minute ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

10 minutes ago
 Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for ..

Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for 5-year-olds with China's Sinov ..

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COV ..

Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hu ..

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

2 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.