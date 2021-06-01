China on Tuesday said the first batch of Chinese vaccines supplied to COVAX officially rolled off the production line, which is another important reflection of China's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines global public goods with concrete actions

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday said the first batch of Chinese vaccines supplied to COVAX officially rolled off the production line, which is another important reflection of China's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines global public goods with concrete actions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily press briefing after the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine to COVAX officially rolled off the production line on May 31.

China has always supported COVAX and has decided to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the COVAX cause. Relevant companies are doing their best to ensure vaccine supply, Wang noted.

China will continue to support enterprises to strengthen communication and coordination with the sponsors of COVAX and continue to make China's contribution to the global fight against the pandemic at an early date, the spokesperson said.