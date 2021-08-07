A batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines were delivered here on Saurday to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)

SARAJEVO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :-- A batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines were delivered here on Saurday to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

The Federation of BiH, one of the two state entities, purchased these vaccines directly from the Chinese manufacturer in late June, said Vesko Drljaca, deputy prime minister of the Federation of BiH who welcomed the shipment at the Sarajevo airport.

"The Chinese vaccines have strengthened BiH's confidence in defeating the pandemic," said Drljaca, urging the public to get vaccinated.

In September, BiH purchased more than 1.2 million vaccine doses through the COVAX facility and 892,000 doses from the European Union (EU). However, delivery has been postponed several times and the first vaccines arrived in late March, causing a late start of the mass immunization in BiH.