UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Software Industry Reports 11.6 Pct Fall In Revenues

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

China's software industry reports 11.6 pct fall in revenues

Revenues of China's software industry plunged during the first two months, weighed down by the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19), according to official data

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Revenues of China's software industry plunged during the first two months, weighed down by the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19), according to official data.

The industry raked in 800.8 billion Yuan (about 114.4 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, down 11.6 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Profits dived 11.8 percent year on year to 98.

1 billion yuan in the first two months compared with a 7-percent increase registered in the same period last year.

The sector's exports retreated 18.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.66 billion U.S. Dollars.The ministry attributed the sharp declines to the corona-virus pandemic, which dramatically slowed software businesses.

The sector employed 5.84 million people during the first two months, up 0.9 percent, while their gross payroll fell 2.6 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Technology Exports China Same From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

5 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

5 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Cooperating With Foreign Nati ..

2 minutes ago

Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize ..

2 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.