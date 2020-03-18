The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou has donated 20,000 N95 masks to Venice, its sister city in Italy, to support the fight against the corona-virus outbreak, the municipal government said

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou has donated 20,000 N95 masks to Venice, its sister city in Italy, to support the fight against the corona-virus outbreak, the municipal government said.

On Wednesday, 50 boxes of masks were sent to Italy via a temporary flight from Shanghai to Milan operated by China Eastern Airlines.

The masks were part of Suzhou's humanitarian aid to Venice amid the outbreak and showed its support to the people in the Italian city, according to the Suzhou municipal government. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the sister city relationship forged between Suzhou and Venice in 1980.