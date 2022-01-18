North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 18 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the city's health authorities

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 18 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the city's health authorities.

Among the new infections, 10 are mild cases while the other eight are moderate, the municipal health commission told a press conference on Tuesday.

As of Monday, a total of 312 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 asymptomatic cases have been detected in the latest resurgence.