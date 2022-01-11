UrduPoint.com

China's Tianjin Reports 49 New Locally Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Latest Resurgence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 05:36 PM

China's Tianjin reports 49 new locally confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

A total of 97 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday noon in north China's Tianjin, a municipality of 13.86 million people that neighbors Beijing, in the latest resurgence, according to local authorities

TIANJIN, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of 97 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday noon in north China's Tianjin, a municipality of 13.86 million people that neighbors Beijing, in the latest resurgence, according to local authorities.

The cases include 49 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic carriers as well as others who tested positive but are awaiting confirmation, the city's health commission said.

A citywide mass testing was launched at 7 a.m. Sunday and a total of 11,912,280 people were sampled in the testing drive. So far, the results of 7,892,591 samples have been released, with 77 samples testing positive.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing Sunday Million

Recent Stories

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise ..

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise Missile - Agency

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tola

5 minutes ago
 National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

52 minutes ago
 Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

5 minutes ago
 1300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

1300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

5 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.