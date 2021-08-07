To promptly contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence, central China's Wuhan has collected over 11.23 million samples for nucleic acid testing, local authorities said Saturday

WUHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:

The city launched a new, all-inclusive testing drive on Aug. 4.

The results from 10.8 million of the samples are available. The health staffers are still checking and confirming, said Li Yang, deputy director of the Hubei provincial center for disease control and prevention at a press conference held by the Hubei provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters Saturday afternoon.

By Friday, the city had put 157 residential communities under closed-loop management.

Hit hard by COVID-19 in early 2020, Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province with a population of more than 12 million, was the world's first megacity to complete a comprehensive nucleic acid-testing campaign last year.

The city had not reported locally transmitted cases for over a year until seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2.

Hubei Province reported nine new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 asymptomatic ones on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday