China's Xi Postpones Japan Visit Due To Coronavirus Epidemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

China's Xi Postpones Japan Visit Due to Coronavirus Epidemic - Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping has postponed an official visit to Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak currently affecting both countries, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has postponed an official visit to Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak currently affecting both countries, media reported Thursday.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, both sides agreed to put off the visit, scheduled for early April, as the number of coronavirus cases in Japan surpassed the 1,000 mark.

