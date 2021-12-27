UrduPoint.com

China's Xi'an Imposes 'strictest' Controls To Halt Covid Outbreak

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months.

China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns as Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of overseas visitors for February's Winter Olympics.

But historic Xi'an -- where 13 million residents are facing their fifth day of home confinement -- is at the centre of a flare-up that has pushed nationwide daily infections to their highest numbers since March last year.

Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.

The northern city -- home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors -- recorded 150 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to around 650 since December 9.

No vehicles are allowed on the roads unless they are assisting with disease control work, the latest announcement said.

Police and health officials will "strictly inspect" cars, and those who break the rules could face 10 days' detention and a fine of 500 Yuan ($78).

Two other cities in Shaanxi province also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers from the city not to travel home in the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday.

The outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant has caused severe symptoms in four patients including a one-year-old child, the state-run Global Times tabloid reported.

Related Topics

China Social Media Fine Vehicles Beijing February March December Border Olympics From Government Million

Recent Stories

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minist ..

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minister

8 minutes ago
 Heavy snowfall paralyses life in upper parts of Ha ..

Heavy snowfall paralyses life in upper parts of Hazara division

53 seconds ago
 Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D ..

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan added to CPEC

28 minutes ago
 Latest Spider-Man movie tops $1B at global box off ..

Latest Spider-Man movie tops $1B at global box office

55 seconds ago
 Hangu police personnel awarded for performance

Hangu police personnel awarded for performance

56 seconds ago
 France exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases

France exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.