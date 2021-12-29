Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 151 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing to 962 the total number of local infections in the latest resurgence since Dec. 9

XI'AN, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 151 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing to 962 the total number of local infections in the latest resurgence since Dec. 9.

Of the 151 new cases, 51 emerged through mass nucleic acid testing, and 99 were found among quarantined people in designated places. The remaining case was detected when the person sought medical help, according to a press briefing held by the Xi'an municipal government on Wednesday.

Of the total, four have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. The other 958, with six severe cases, 533 moderate cases, and 419 mild cases, are under treatment in isolation in two designated hospitals.

Currently, the city has one high-risk area for COVID-19 and 58 medium-risk regions.

Authorities in Xi'an have upgraded epidemic control and prevention measures starting Monday, ordering all residents to stay indoors and refrain from gatherings except when taking nucleic acid tests.