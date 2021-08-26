UrduPoint.com

China's Yunnan Reports Three Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:05 PM

Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven imported cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday

KUNMING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven imported cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

All of the locally transmitted confirmed cases were close contacts of one COVID-19 case confirmed on Aug. 11.

They tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while under quarantine.

All cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

Among the imported cases, six arrived in Yunnan from Myanmar via land checkpoints, and the seventh arrived from Laos.

The province also registered two imported asymptomatic cases on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, there were 280 confirmed COVID-19 cases being hospitalized in Yunnan, including 31 locally transmitted cases and 249 imported cases. There were also 41 asymptomatic cases.

