Central China's Zhengzhou city cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, with closed-management measures in affected areas lifted, reported the city authorities

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Central China's Zhengzhou city cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, with closed-management measures in affected areas lifted, reported the city authorities.

Starting noon Saturday, the Jingguang Road subdistrict in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, was downgraded from medium-risk to low-risk. The city had no medium- and high-risk areas anymore, according to a government statement.

Temporary sites for checking nucleic acid test reports for those leaving the city were also removed.