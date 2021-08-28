UrduPoint.com

China's Zhengzhou Clears All COVID-19 Medium-, High-risk Areas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:47 PM

China's Zhengzhou clears all COVID-19 medium-, high-risk areas

Central China's Zhengzhou city cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, with closed-management measures in affected areas lifted, reported the city authorities

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Central China's Zhengzhou city cleared all its medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, with closed-management measures in affected areas lifted, reported the city authorities.

Starting noon Saturday, the Jingguang Road subdistrict in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, was downgraded from medium-risk to low-risk. The city had no medium- and high-risk areas anymore, according to a government statement.

Temporary sites for checking nucleic acid test reports for those leaving the city were also removed.

Related Topics

China Road Zhengzhou All From Government

Recent Stories

Experts Talk! Come, Learn About vivo V21e from the ..

Experts Talk! Come, Learn About vivo V21e from the Best in the Field

19 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 122 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 122 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Margalla Hills to get first ever Leopard reserve s ..

Margalla Hills to get first ever Leopard reserve soon: Amin

2 minutes ago
 South Sudan set to receive 100,000 doses of Sinoph ..

South Sudan set to receive 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China

2 minutes ago
 182 Corona patients admitted in LRH: Spokesman

182 Corona patients admitted in LRH: Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Chile receives new shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 va ..

Chile receives new shipment of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.