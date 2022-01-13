Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, reported on Thursday that a local company employee had tested positive for COVID-19 during a nucleic acid testing in the early morning

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, reported on Thursday that a local company employee had tested positive for COVID-19 during a nucleic acid testing in the early morning.

The female citizen, aged 24, is an employee in the city's Tanzhou Town.

She went to the fever clinic of a local hospital for medical treatment on Wednesday and tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

It is the province's first positive nucleic acid test result registered outside the city of Shenzhen during the latest virus resurgence.

The patient has been sent to the local designated hospital for quarantine and treatment and her places of work and residence have been disinfected. Further epidemiological investigation is underway.