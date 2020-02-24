UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador To Russia Says Coronavirus Not Of Artificial Origin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Monday that the new strain of coronavirus was not artificially created despite many conspiracy theories claiming the opposite

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said on Monday that the new strain of coronavirus was not artificially created despite many conspiracy theories claiming the opposite.

"I can assure you that this [coronavirus] is not artificial," Zhang said at a press conference.

The ambassador added that attempts by some Western countries to deface China were doomed.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. It is at this time that we need such support. This [Russia's support] is in contrast to the actions of some Western countries, which instead of helping and supporting the Chinese people are trying to create troubles for our country ... These attempts, of course, are unsuccessful and will not come true," Zhang said.

In early February, the US Wall Street Journal newspaper published an op-ed article titled "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia," which slammed China's measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus as "less than impressive.

"

Beijing slammed the publication, saying that it discredited China and people's efforts to fight the epidemic. The article's headline triggered a strong backlash among Chinese people, as well as the condemnation of the international community.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

