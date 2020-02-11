Chinese company develops robots to spot passengers without masks

China's IT service provider Neusoft has launched new types of robots to assist in epidemic control efforts, including one that can check the body temperatures of passers-by and whether they are wearing facial masks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

SHENYANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :China's IT service provider Neusoft has launched new types of robots to assist in epidemic control efforts, including one that can check the body temperatures of passers-by and whether they are wearing facial masks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

China's tech boom has spurred a wave of technological innovations to aid the country's anti-virus battle, from rapid test kits for the novel coronavirus to new temperature detectors.

The temperature-checking robots can replace human inspectors in banks, schools, companies and public restrooms, where they can move through crowds to identify those with a fever or without masks, said Cui Hao, an official of Neusoft.

Other types of robots can help with medical care, disinfection, delivery and smart information collection. They have already been used in some hospitals in Shanghai and will be promoted to more cities, according to the company.