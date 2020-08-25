Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, test kits to feature at Beijing fair

China-made COVID-19 vaccines and test kits will be on show at the upcoming 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services, to be held in Beijing in early September, according to the organizers

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :China-made COVID-19 vaccines and test kits will be on show at the upcoming 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services, to be held in Beijing in early September, according to the organizers.

Zheng Jinpu, from the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said global cooperation on epidemic prevention and China's scientific and technological achievements in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic will be a highlight at the fair.

Zhang Yuntao, vice president of China National Biotec Group, affiliated to Sinopharm, said the company will bring its nucleic acid test reagents and inactivated COVID-19 vaccines to the trade fair.

Yin Weidong, chairman, president and CEO of Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd., a Nasdaq-listed Chinese biopharmaceutical product maker, said the company's inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, inactivated hepatitis A vaccine and EV71 hand, foot and mouth disease vaccine will be displayed at the fair.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing municipal government, the fair with both online and offline exhibitions covers areas including cultural trade, tourism services, financial services, winter sports and robotics.

It includes four summit forums and more than 100 seminars and promotional events.

Traditional Chinese medicine is also a focus of the exhibition on public health and epidemic prevention at the fair.

Luo Zenggang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said this year, more than 40 traditional Chinese medicine institutions and enterprises, including the China academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and Beijing TRT Group will display their latest offerings at the fair.

So far, 105 exhibitors from eight countries have registered for the exhibition on public health and epidemic prevention, with 60 of them to be shown at the fair's offline exhibition venue. Among them are 13 of the world's top 500 enterprises and 17 industry leaders, according to the organizer.