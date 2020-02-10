UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says 27 Foreign Nationals Infected With Novel Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says 27 Foreign Nationals Infected With Novel Coronavirus

The number of foreign nationals in China who have contracted a deadly new strain of coronavirus has risen to 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, after South Korean Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip confirmed that three South Koreans in China have contracted the virus

BEIJING/SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The number of foreign nationals in China who have contracted a deadly new strain of coronavirus has risen to 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday, after South Korean Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip confirmed that three South Koreans in China have contracted the virus.

"As of 08:00 on February 10 [00:00 GMT], the number of foreign citizens in China infected with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus has reached 27 people. Two of them have died, three have recovered, while 22 continue to be treated," Geng stated.

The diplomat added that China has notified the respective countries of the deaths of their citizens in a timely fashion.

On Monday morning, Kim Gang-lip confirmed that three South Korean nationals belonging to the same family had contracted the novel strain of coronavirus in China's Shandong province.

According to the deputy health minister, their condition is stable, and the South Korean Foreign Ministry is in contact with the family.

South Korean officials are currently in talks with their Chinese counterparts to schedule the third evacuation flight from the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus. Two evacuation flights have already brought back 701 South Korean nationals.

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to more than 20 countries.

According to the latest official data, 27 people in South Korea have contracted the virus, with over 370 cases already confirmed outside of China. Over 900 people in China have died after having contracted the novel strain of coronavirus, which has infected over 40,000 people in China alone.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan Same South Korea North Korea February December Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Powerful circles decide to end PTI govt

35 minutes ago

Pakistani Band Soch’s Music featured in Bollywoo ..

48 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis believe that med ..

48 minutes ago

Airlines to maintain suspension of some China flig ..

42 seconds ago

Ivanka Trump seeks to spearhead programmes that ad ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $55.11 a barrel F ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.