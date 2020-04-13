UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Foreign National Face Equal Quarantine Measures In China

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Chinese, foreign national face equal quarantine measures in China

Foreign and Chinese nationals face equal quarantine measures in China in accordance with the law amid the novel corona-virus outbreak, a senior Chinese health official said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign and Chinese nationals face equal quarantine measures in China in accordance with the law amid the novel corona-virus outbreak, a senior Chinese health official said Monday.

As stipulated in relevant laws such as the law on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, everyone in China, no matter of foreign or Chinese nationalities, face equal epidemic prevention and control measures including medical treatment and community-based quarantine requirements, said Wang Bin with the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Responding to a question about the quarantine measures for foreign nationals in south China's Guangdong Province, Wang said Guangdong has adopted the same standards as other provincial-level regions in China, which require inbound travelers to go through a 14-day quarantine in designated places.

More Stories From Health

