UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Health Authorities Confirm 44 Cases Of Mystery Viral Pneumonia In Wuhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:48 PM

Chinese Health Authorities Confirm 44 Cases of Mystery Viral Pneumonia in Wuhan

The toll of people infected with pneumonia of unknown kind in the Wuhan city of the central Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 44 as authorities fear the return of deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, the local health committee said in a statement on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The toll of people infected with pneumonia of unknown kind in the Wuhan city of the central Chinese province of Hubei has risen to 44 as authorities fear the return of deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, the local health committee said in a statement on Friday.

The Wuhan authorities confirmed the outbreak on December 31, saying that 27 people have tested positive since the beginning of that month.

"As of January 3, a total of 44 pneumonia cases have been detected, with 11 people currently in severe condition, while the vital signs of the rest are considered generally stable," the Wuhan health authorities said.

The infected patients have been quarantined along with 121 people who had been in close contact with them, the statement read.

An investigation of experts from the central Chinese National Health Commission has found that the outbreak in Wuhan could have begun in the seafood market.

At the same time, the nature of the viral outbreak remains unknown. The investigators have so far ruled out common flu, avian flu, adenovirus infection and other common respiratory diseases.

The infected individuals reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. It prompted fears on the internet that the nation might be experiencing a return of the SARS, an epidemic that had claimed more than 600 lives in China throughout 2002-2003.

According to the World Health Organization, SARS is a disease of unknown etiology with an incubation period of up to 10 days with an estimated fatality rate of 3 percent. The symptomatic picture begins with fever, headache, malaise, and myalgias which eventually develop into a dry, non-productive cough that may be accompanied by or progress to hypoxemia.

Related Topics

Internet World China Wuhan Progress Same January May December Market From

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

45 minutes ago

2020 Xi'an Qujiang Half Marathon slated for March

2 minutes ago

Eminent educationist, writer Abdul Hameed Sindhi p ..

2 minutes ago

Computer technology may help special children to e ..

2 minutes ago

One dies, 17 sustain injuries in a road mishap in ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Labour greets newly elected body of EFP

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.