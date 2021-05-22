Chinese health experts warn about childhood obesity

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chinese health experts have once again highlighted the issue of childhood obesity as China marked the first Chinese Student Nutrition Day of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period on May 20.

While the nutrition of children in China has significantly improved over the years, a nationwide survey on the nutritional and chronic disease status of Chinese nationals has found that a growing number of children are troubled by weight problems.

According to the survey, 10.4 percent of children under six years of age are overweight or obese, while the figure among children aged six to 17 is 19 percent.

In their research on diet, the Chinese Nutrition Society (CNS) has attributed this high percentage to the popularity of sugary drinks among children, which can cause obesity and diabetes.

Excessive intake of salt and oil was also blamed for causing an unbalanced diet. Those who frequently eat out or order takeout are especially vulnerable to such problems, showed the CNS research.

Ding Gangqiang, vice president of the CNS, suggested a diet structure that emphasizes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, seafood and dairy products, while also reiterating the important role of sporting activities as a supplement to diet.