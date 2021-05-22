UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Health Experts Warn About Childhood Obesity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Chinese health experts warn about childhood obesity

Chinese health experts have once again highlighted the issue of childhood obesity as China marked the first Chinese Student Nutrition Day of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period on May 20

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chinese health experts have once again highlighted the issue of childhood obesity as China marked the first Chinese Student Nutrition Day of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period on May 20.

While the nutrition of children in China has significantly improved over the years, a nationwide survey on the nutritional and chronic disease status of Chinese nationals has found that a growing number of children are troubled by weight problems.

According to the survey, 10.4 percent of children under six years of age are overweight or obese, while the figure among children aged six to 17 is 19 percent.

In their research on diet, the Chinese Nutrition Society (CNS) has attributed this high percentage to the popularity of sugary drinks among children, which can cause obesity and diabetes.

Excessive intake of salt and oil was also blamed for causing an unbalanced diet. Those who frequently eat out or order takeout are especially vulnerable to such problems, showed the CNS research.

Ding Gangqiang, vice president of the CNS, suggested a diet structure that emphasizes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, seafood and dairy products, while also reiterating the important role of sporting activities as a supplement to diet.

Related Topics

China Student Oil May Weight Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Vietnam reports 20 new local COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 8,709 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 H ..

3 minutes ago

10 held for gambling in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Two injured, buildings damaged as quake hits Indon ..

5 minutes ago

Over 13,000 Coronavirus Variants Detected in Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Geng Ying follows father's footsteps, continues to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.