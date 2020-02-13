Chinese hospitals discharge 5,911 recovered patients of coronavirus infection

A total of 5,911 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, Chinese health authorities announced Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A total of 5,911 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Wednesday, Chinese health authorities announced Thursday.

Wednesday saw 1,171 people walk out of hospital after recovery, according to Mi Feng, spokesperson with the National Health Commission.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 1,367 people had died of the disease and 59,804 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.