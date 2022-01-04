UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 108 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 04:17 PM

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

Of the new local cases, 95 were reported in Shaanxi, eight were reported in Zhejiang, and five in Henan, the commission said.

Also reported were 67 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 102,841 by Monday, including 3,256 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 30 were in severe condition.

A total of 94,949 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 54 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 33 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

