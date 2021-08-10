UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 108 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:26 PM

Chinese mainland reports 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Jiangsu Province, 37 in Henan, 15 in Hubei and six in Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Jiangsu Province, 37 in Henan, 15 in Hubei and six in Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 35 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Fujian on Monday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

A total of 7,709 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,989 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 720 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,969 by Monday, including 1,702 patients still receiving treatment, 54 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,631 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 38 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 501 asymptomatic cases, of whom 387 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,015 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,790 cases, including 813 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,725 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 57 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,096 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Shanghai Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals From

Recent Stories

Iraqi FM arriving Pakistan on two-day visit tomorr ..

Iraqi FM arriving Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Govt adopted clear stance on national, internation ..

Govt adopted clear stance on national, international issues: Zartaj Gull

59 seconds ago
 Japan's current account surplus rises 50 pct in fi ..

Japan's current account surplus rises 50 pct in first half of 2021

1 minute ago
 Fresh shipment of Chinese vaccine delivered to Pak ..

Fresh shipment of Chinese vaccine delivered to Pakistan through COVAX

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 86 more lives during last 24 hours ..

COVID-19 claims 86 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Philippine economy grows by 11.8 pct in Q2, ends r ..

Philippine economy grows by 11.8 pct in Q2, ends recession

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.