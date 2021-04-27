Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of them, five were reported in Sichuan, two in Guangdong and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Chongqing.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.

A total of 5,612 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,342 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 270 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,610 by Monday, including 316 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,658 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

Fourteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 321 asymptomatic cases, of whom 310 were imported, under medical observation by Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,104 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,363 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,046 had been discharged in Taiwan.