UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:17 PM

Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the report.

Related Topics

China Same

Recent Stories

Afghan authorities refuse landing to Plane carryin ..

4 minutes ago

7 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

23 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

49 minutes ago

Poland sees record Covid deaths in one day

3 minutes ago

French MPs divided over 'existential' euthanasia b ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.