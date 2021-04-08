Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the report.