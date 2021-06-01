UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:04 PM

BEIJING(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 12 new imported cases on the mainland.

Of them, seven were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one in Jiangsu.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Inner Mongolia and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

