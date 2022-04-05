UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,173 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Chinese mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,173 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday

BEIJING, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 1,173 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Monday, 792 were in Jilin, 268 in Shanghai, and 17 in Heilongjiang.

Besides, a total of 62 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Monday also saw 15,355 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 15,239 local ones and 116 imported ones, according to the commission.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 13,086 were reported in Shanghai and 1,680 in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 1,899 patients on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 25,060, including 63 in critical conditions.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 157,378 as of Monday.

Related Topics

China Jilin Shanghai

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public ..

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

3 minutes ago
 PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

16 minutes ago
 S.Korea's consumer price rises 4.1 pct in March

S.Korea's consumer price rises 4.1 pct in March

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports 10,002 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 10,002 new COVID-19 infections, 28 new deaths

1 minute ago
 Rescue-1122 provides 2381 operations in March

Rescue-1122 provides 2381 operations in March

9 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.0-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.