UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 12 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among these cases, five were reported in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, and one each in Liaoning, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

Related Topics

China Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Dismisses Government

Kyrgyz President Dismisses Government

2 minutes ago
 Traders ask govt to restore gas supply for small i ..

Traders ask govt to restore gas supply for small industrial units

2 minutes ago
 South Korea's Envoy Heads to Russia for Talks on D ..

South Korea's Envoy Heads to Russia for Talks on Denuclearization

4 minutes ago
 EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban in Qa ..

EU, US Delegations Hold Meeting With Taliban in Qatar

4 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan to podcast series on single nationa ..

Radio Pakistan to podcast series on single national curriculum

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.