Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among these cases, five were reported in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, and one each in Liaoning, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.