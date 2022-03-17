UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,226 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Chinese mainland reports 1,226 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,226 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 1,860 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,226 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 1,860 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 742 were reported in the northeastern province of Jilin, 99 in east China's Fujian Province, 83 in the southern province of Guangdong, and 62 in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

More than a dozen other provincial-level regions also saw new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections, including Beijing, the capital, with four cases.

A total of 91 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

Eight new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Wednesday also saw 1,310 asymptomatic cases, including 1,206 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 123,773 by Wednesday.

Following the recovery of 247 patients on Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 14,850. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

Related Topics

China Died Jilin Beijing Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Gansu, no casualt ..

5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Gansu, no casualties reported

10 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.28 mln: Africa CDC ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.28 mln: Africa CDC

10 minutes ago
 Cambodia reinstates visa-on-arrival scheme for vac ..

Cambodia reinstates visa-on-arrival scheme for vaccinated travellers

10 minutes ago
 Opposition parties become tools of Western powers: ..

Opposition parties become tools of Western powers: State Minister

10 minutes ago
 Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

25 minutes ago
 Lumpy Skin disease of animals doesn't transfer to ..

Lumpy Skin disease of animals doesn't transfer to humans: DG Livestock Dept

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>