Chinese Mainland Reports 1,228 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 01:42 PM

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,228 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Tuesday report showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,228 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Tuesday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,055 were reported in Jilin, 96 in Shanghai, 12 in Shandong, and 10 in Liaoning.

The rest of the cases were reported in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 65 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission. No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Monday also saw the reporting of 5,758 asymptomatic cases, including 5,658 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 145,808 as of Monday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 27,859, of whom 59 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

>