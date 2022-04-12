Chinese mainland reports 1,251 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 01:08 PM

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,251 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Tuesday report showed

Of the new local confirmed cases, 994 were reported in Shanghai, while 171 were reported in Jilin.

Also, Hainan reported 21 cases, Guangdong reported 16, Jiangsu reported 14 and Zhejiang reported 11, according to the commission.

A total of 21 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Monday.

Monday also saw 23,387 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 23,295 local ones and 92 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 22,348 were reported in Shanghai and 598 in Jilin.

