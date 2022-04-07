UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,284 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Chinese mainland reports 1,284 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Wednesday, 890 were in Jilin, 322 in Shanghai, and 14 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Wednesday also saw 21,784 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 21,711 local ones and 73 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 19,660 were reported in Shanghai and 1,546 in Jilin.

