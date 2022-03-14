UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,337 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 04:06 PM

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,337 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,337 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new local infections, 895 were reported in Jilin, 92 in Shandong, 79 in Guangdong, 60 in Shaanxi, 51 in Hebei, 41 in Shanghai, 40 in Tianjin, 16 in Jiangsu, and 12 in Gansu.

The rest of the cases were reported in eight other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 100 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission.

One new suspected case, arriving from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

