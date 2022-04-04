Chinese mainland reports 1,366 new local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 1,366 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Sunday, 836 were in Jilin, 425 in Shanghai, and 16 in Fujian.

Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland, compared with 51 in the previous day.

Following the recovery of 1,848 patients on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 25,724, including 54 in critical conditions.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

Sunday also saw 11,862 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 11,771 local ones and 91 imported ones, according to the commission.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 8,581 were reported in Shanghai and 2,742 in Jilin.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 156,143 as of Sunday.