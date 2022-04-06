UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,383 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Chinese mainland reports 1,383 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Tuesday, 973 were in Jilin, 311 in Shanghai, and 17 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 32 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Tuesday also saw 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 19,089 local ones and 110 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 16,766 were reported in Shanghai and 1,798 in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 1,910 patients on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 24,565, including 75 in critical conditions.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 158,793 as of Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Jilin Shanghai

Recent Stories

Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists g ..

Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists goes viral on social media

15 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

1 minute ago
 SNGPL, SSGC repair 887-km pipelines, rectify 1447, ..

SNGPL, SSGC repair 887-km pipelines, rectify 1447,342 leakages

1 minute ago
 US Should Stop Imposing Sanctions If Serious About ..

US Should Stop Imposing Sanctions If Serious About Resolving Ukrainian Crisis - ..

1 minute ago
 OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement o ..

OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement of Deputy Controller of Exam Mr ..

25 minutes ago
 'See Pakistan' attracting huge influx

'See Pakistan' attracting huge influx

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.