Chinese mainland reports 1,383 new local COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Tuesday, 973 were in Jilin, 311 in Shanghai, and 17 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 32 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Tuesday also saw 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 19,089 local ones and 110 imported ones, said the commission. Among the asymptomatic cases, 16,766 were reported in Shanghai and 1,798 in Jilin.