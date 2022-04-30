Chinese mainland reports 1,410 new local COVID cases, 1,249 in Shanghai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 1,410 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,249 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.

The rest of the cases were reported in 14 other provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan.

Of all the newly reported local confirmed cases, 1,013 were previously identified as asymptomatic infections.

Shanghai also reported 8,932 of the 9,293 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

With 3,127 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country was 26,567 on Friday.

Shanghai on Friday reported 47 deaths from the virus, pushing the death toll on the mainland up to 5,022.