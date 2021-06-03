UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mainland Reports 15 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:41 PM

Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day also saw nine new imported cases on the mainland.

Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing and Fujian.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai Same

Recent Stories

‘No salary if govt employees refuse Covid-19 vac ..

10 minutes ago

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts 4 times, spewing ..

2 minutes ago

Russia records 8,933 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Putin Praises Raul Castro for Patriotism on Ex-Cub ..

2 minutes ago

Italy offers Covid vaccines to everyone over 12

10 minutes ago

LPR Plans to Recognize Ukrainian Security Service ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.