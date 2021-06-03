Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day also saw nine new imported cases on the mainland.

Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing and Fujian.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.