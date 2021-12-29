Chinese mainland reports 152 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 152 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 151 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Jiangsu, the commission said.

Also reported were 45 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 101,683 by Tuesday, including 2,415 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 14 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,632 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, including 14 arriving from outside the mainland.