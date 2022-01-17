UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 163 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 01:09 PM

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 80 were reported in Tianjin, 68 in Henan, nine in Guangdong, five in Shaanxi and one in Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 105,087 by Sunday, including 3,494 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 15 were in severe condition.

A total of 96,957 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 28 asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were newly reported Sunday.

