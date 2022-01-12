Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 166 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 166 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 118 were reported in Henan, 33 in Tianjin, eight in Shaanxi, and seven in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 55 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 104,189 by Tuesday, including 3,476 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 14 were in severe condition.

A total of 96,077 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 32 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, 28 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.