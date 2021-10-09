UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 17 Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

Chinese mainland reports 17 imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Guangxi and Yunnan, two each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shanghai and Hunan, and one each in Fujian, Shandong and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported Friday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

A total of 9,254 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Of them, 8,741 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 513 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of them, 90,972 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 766 confirmed cases receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe conditions.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were 371 asymptomatic cases, of whom 355 were imported, still under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,283 cases, including 845 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Died Tianjin Shanghai Hong Kong Saudi Arabia Riyals All From

Recent Stories

Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named repla ..

Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named replacement

8 minutes ago
 Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities ..

Humanitarian aid handed over to Afghan authorities at Chaman border

27 seconds ago
 Kenya receives 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccin ..

Kenya receives 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

28 seconds ago
 Haleem for releasing wheat instantly to check risi ..

Haleem for releasing wheat instantly to check rising flour prices in Sindh

30 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 1,953 more COVID-19 cases, 329,925 ..

S.Korea reports 1,953 more COVID-19 cases, 329,925 in total

33 seconds ago
 Malawi relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as infections ..

Malawi relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as infections, deaths drop

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.