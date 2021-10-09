Chinese mainland reports 17 imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Guangxi and Yunnan, two each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shanghai and Hunan, and one each in Fujian, Shandong and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported Friday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

A total of 9,254 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Of them, 8,741 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 513 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Friday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of them, 90,972 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 766 confirmed cases receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe conditions.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were 371 asymptomatic cases, of whom 355 were imported, still under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,283 cases, including 845 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.