Chinese mainland reports 182 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 182 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 182 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 180 were reported in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 101,486 by Monday, including 2,275 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,575 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, including 18 arriving from outside the mainland.