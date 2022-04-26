UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,908 New Local COVID-19 Cases, 1,661 In Shanghai

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 01:55 PM

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,908 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,661 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday

Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 91 in Jiangxi, 44 in Jilin, and 32 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 15,319 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, among a total of 15,816 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,323 COVID-19 patients on Monday, there were 28,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Monday saw 52 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,828.

