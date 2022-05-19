UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 191 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 01:16 PM

Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 191 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 82 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 191 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 82 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, six other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Beijing and 34 in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 637 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 825 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 394 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 5,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet ..

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet: Hamza

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of COVID-19

10 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Acco ..

Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Accommodate Small Units - Prime Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic lo ..

Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 394 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

394 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

10 minutes ago
 Laos records 102 mln USD in trade deficit in April ..

Laos records 102 mln USD in trade deficit in April

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.