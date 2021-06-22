UrduPoint.com
Chinese Mainland Reports 2 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:09 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also newly reported were 23 imported cases, of which seven were reported in Fujian, five each in Guangdong and Sichuan, four in Zhejiang, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Shanghai.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

