UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 21 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Chinese mainland reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 21 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from 36 on Tuesday

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chinese mainland reported 21 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from 36 on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, nine were reported in Tianjin, nine in Guangdong, two in Beijing, and one in Zhejiang, according to the National Health Commission on Thursday.

Besides, a total of 18 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Following the recovery of 100 patients on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,741.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China Tianjin Beijing From

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Various Options for Meeting ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Various Options for Meeting Dates, No Final Decision Yet ..

55 seconds ago
 Italy eases anti-COVID rules for schools, extends ..

Italy eases anti-COVID rules for schools, extends green pass

57 seconds ago
 Russia, US Maintain Contact on Cybersecurity, Effe ..

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Cybersecurity, Effectiveness Depends on Actions - ..

58 seconds ago
 More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

26 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

49 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>