Chinese mainland reports 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Gansu, seven in Inner Mongolia, three in Beijing, two in Ningxia, and one each in Heilongjiang, Shandong and Sichuan, the commission said.

Wednesday also saw 16 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Zhejiang, three in Henan, two in Fujian and one each in Beijing, Hubei and Guangxi.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, it added.

A total of 9,546 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 9,168 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 378 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,938 by Wednesday, including 659 patients still receiving treatment.

Among them, 33 were in severe condition.

A total of 91,643 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 31 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 20 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 408 asymptomatic cases, of which 366 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,388 cases, including 847 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,033 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.